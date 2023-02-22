wreck022223

A tractor-trailer has overturned on Ga. 53 near the Pepsi plant and intersection with Hermitage Road Wednesday morning.

Reports from Floyd E-91 say multiple vehicles are involved including the 18-wheeler but fortunately no injuries have been reported.

