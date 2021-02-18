Business partners Andy Baxter and Hanna Dean recently announced April 30 as the official date for the 2021 Baxter Dean Runway Show fundraiser.
Proceeds from the tenth annual event will go toward providing scholarships for seniors, the United Way of Gordon County and production costs.
Historically, the high fashion runway show has featured students from high schools across North Georgia including Calhoun High School, Gordon Central High School, Sonoraville High School, Christian Heritage, Adairsville, Cartersville, Darlington and Rome.
Hundreds of locals have attended the shows as audience members over the years, watching as the young talent perform musical numbers and model clothes from local vendors.
Shops whose clothing and accessories have been featured in the show in previous years include The Fitting Room, Cotton & Twine Boutique, Cheyenne's Boutique, RAK Outfitters, the Boutique at RAK, Transitions by Courtney Myers and Mulkey's Menswear & Tuxedo Rentals.
More information about the 2021 Baxter Dean Runway Show, including information about featured student models and performers, is expected to be released soon.
Tickets are available range in price from $25 to $100. Advertising and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.andybaxterphotography.com/buy-tickets.