Last January, Kim Lamb was named the new regional director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The year that followed was tumultuous and filled with unexpected challenges caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent school closures, but Lamb said she believed the Lord provided new ways for ministry to continue even in the face of it all.
“Because the pandemic closed down schools and sports, we no longer had easy access to coaches or athletes,” she said. “But God always makes a way. We were able to continue to offer encouragement to coaches through weekly emails. We offered Bible studies through apps on our phones and Zoom meetings. Ministry sure did look different, but it still happened.”
As hard as it has sometimes been, Lamb said it was a blessing to be able to continue working with the students and coaches involved with FCA and that she was thankful for the way God opened doors for new ministry opportunities. She also said she was thankful that she could be a pillar of support for FCA members during a year that tested so many.
“Of course, I felt the need to reach out and offer hope in a time of desperation. Students were scared, as were many adults, of what life was going to be like,” Lamb said. “We were able to show them the true source of all hope in Jesus Christ. There is no better news than the Gospel!”
Lamb also praised the students serving in local FCA leadership positions for their ability to adjust to the challenges of the pandemic.
“They have taken their leadership roles seriously and have shared their faith at their schools through character words of the week on their announcements, through sharing scripture and stories of faith on social media and by leading others in Bible studies through apps on their phone,” she said.
As the wife of former Calhoun High football Head Coach Hal Lamb, Lamb has long been involved in athletics in Calhoun and Gordon County. She has also been involved with FCA in some capacity since 1979, first as a high school student herself and later as an administrative assistant and a member of its board of directors.
Now, as regional director, Lamb is tasked with guiding the student-led FCA groups at the three local middle and high schools, ensuring funds are used efficiently and fairly, managing three part-time ambassadors and working to build relationships with area coaches on behalf of FCA students.
Though much has changed over the years since she first joined and though there is certainly more paperwork now than she ever expected, Lamb said the core of what she loves about FCA has never changed. It is still her mission and the mission of twhe organization to bring church and a love of God to students, athletes and coaches in the community.
“I am so humbled that God allows me to join Him in the work He is doing in Calhoun and Gordon County. I love the ministry of FCA and I love this community, so it has been a great experience to be regional director,” Lamb said. “Everything I do is done with the purpose of leading every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
Looking forward over the next several months, Lamb said she is excited for things to hopefully begin transitioning back to normal and for in-person gatherings to begin again. If so, she said FCA will host its annual golf tournament at Fields Ferry in June and will send students to FCA camps where they will be taught skills specific to their sports and encouraged to grow and develop their relationships with Jesus. She also hopes to continue traditional ministry with the coaches in the area so that they will be able to answer questions students may have about their faith.
“Billy Graham once said, ‘A coach will impact more people in a year than most will in a lifetime.’ We know that coaches will have the greatest impact on young people when they are served first,” Lamb said. “So, that is our mission and responsibility. We would love to have people from our community to come alongside us and minister to our coaches and athletes.”
Anyone interested in getting involved with FCA and its ministries should reach out to Lamb directly at klamb@fca.org. Volunteers are often trained as character coaches to work alongside specific sports teams and are invited to speak to teams and offer words of encouragement. Those interested in supporting the FCA and its programs monetarily can do so at https://myfca.org/kimlamb or checks can be mailed to FCA at P.O. Box 901 in Calhoun. All donations are tax deductible.
“Vince Lombardi said, ‘The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have,’” Lamb said. “We hope people in our community will want to invest what they have in our young people and their eternal destination.”