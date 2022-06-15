An industrial building off of Highway 41 in Calhoun erupted into flames Wednesday. 

The fire appears to have begun in the 1800 block of Highway 41 behind a building between Fox Systems and the north end of the Tom B. David Airport runway. 

According to Sgt. Jody Faulkner, Calhoun Fire Department was called out to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

A piece of machinery helping to produce rubber mats caught fire, and the fire subsequently spread to the rest of the building. Several small propane tanks have exploded as well.

The airport and buildings to the south have been evacuated, and Highway 41 is shut down both northbound and southbound. Residents are urged to avoid the area due to the smoke.

All available units of Calhoun Fire Department as well as members of Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Fire Rescue, and Gordon County Emergency Management were on scene Wednesday evening.

