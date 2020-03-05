The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation recently welcomed Gary McConnell of Summerville to the Foundation Board of Trustees.
A career lawman, McConnell served as a deputy under his father, Sherriff John Frank McConnell. When he was 22, Gary McConnell assumed his father’s duties as sheriff following his father’s death in 1967.
As the youngest sheriff in Georgia history, McConnell served in the role for over 20 years and while in office started the Junior Deputy Program, was the president of the Georgia Sheriff’s and County Office Statewide Association, served on the board of the NW Georgia Region Police Academy as well as the State Board of Public Safety.
McConnell’s emergency management experience includes formerly serving as the director of Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and as the chief of staff for state law enforcement during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He also advised law enforcement officials preparing for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.
“Gary McConnell is a true legend in law enforcement across the state and beyond,” said Lauretta Hannon, director of Institutional Advancement for GNTC. “The GNTC Foundation is so fortunate to have someone of his caliber and prominence on board as our advocate.”
Foundation Trustee Scott Tucker of Floyd County nominated McConnell for the board, Hannon said. The Chattooga County resident was voted in unanimously by his fellow board members.
Other members of the GNTC Foundation include Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case, Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles; Catoosa County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.