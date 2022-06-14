Victory Fellowship Center announced four new recipients of the annual M.M Simmons Scholarship for the year 2022.
This scholarship program was begun in 2009 by the late Bishop Maurice M. Simmons, pastor and church founder of Victory Fellowship Center. The goal of the program is to provide financial assistance to graduating seniors within Gordon County to help defray the cost of attending institutions of higher learning.
The awards target students who have exhibited academic excellence, drive and dedication. Focus is given to students demonstrating a need for financial assistance and who have displayed the ability and commitment to receive a post-secondary degree.
This year’s awards included one general scholarship in the amount of $1,500 and two other general scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. A fourth scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was also awarded to a student committed to pursuing a degree in the field of Nursing.
The 2022 recipient of the $1,500 general scholarship is Ms. Ella Beason who plans to attend Georgia College & State University with a major of Psychology. The recipients of the two $1,000 general scholarships are Ms. Breanna Morris, who plans to attend the University of North Georgia, with a major of Art Education, and Mr. Brodie Mathews who will be attending Dalton State and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with a major in Turf Grass Management. The recipient of the $1,000 Nursing scholarship was awarded to Ms. Emma Williams who will be attending Samford University where she will major in Nursing
The M.M. Simmons Scholarship program is funded annually by members and friends of Victory Fellowship Church as well as various local corporate sponsors. Since this program’s inception, over $51,000 in scholarships have been awarded to our local graduating seniors.
To make a donation or for information on the VFC Scholarship program, please call 706 625-1106 or email victory_center@bellsouth.net or via US Mail at 925 Oothcalooga Street, Calhoun, Ga. 30701.