Victory Fellowship Center announces scholarships

Victory Fellowship Center announced three new recipients of the annual M.M Simmons Scholarship for 2021.
The scholarship program was begun in 2009 by the late Bishop Maurice M. Simmons, pastor and church founder of Victory Fellowship Center.
The goal of the scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to graduating seniors within Gordon County to help defray the cost of attending institutions of higher learning.
The awards target students who have exhibited academic excellence, drive and dedication. Focus is given to students demonstrating a need for financial assistance and who have displayed the ability and commitment to receive a post-secondary degree.
This year’s awards included two general scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. A third scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was also awarded to a student committed to pursuing a degree in the field of Nursing.
The recipients for 2021 are Parker Wolfe, who will be attending Shorter University where he will major in Science Education; Jillian ‘Tayla’ Gunn, who will be attending Covenant College where she will be majoring in Biology; and Meegan Roberts, who will be attending Georgia Southern where she will major in Nursing.
The M.M. Simmons Scholarship program is funded by members and friends of Victory Fellowship Church as well as various local corporate sponsors. Since the program’s inception, over $47,000 in scholarships have been awarded to graduating seniors.
For information on the VFC Scholarship program, please call 706 625-1106 or email victory_center@bellsouth.net .