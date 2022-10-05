Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce that two schools in our system have been named as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025.
This international designation has been awarded to Ashworth Middle and Tolbert Elementary schools.
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
Ashworth Middle School has been recognized for the use of their iPad devices as an essential learning tool for finding inspiration, boosting creativity, gaining global insights, and helping students to apply critical thinking skills as they prepare for a successful career in high school and beyond.
Tolbert Elementary School has been named as an Apple Distinguished School for the second time, acknowledging the school’s use of Apple tools and applications to open doors for students to explore the world in ways they would not otherwise experience.
“I am extremely proud of these two schools and their commitment to utilizing technology to increase student engagement and success,” said Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Superintendent of Gordon County Schools.
The selection of Ashworth Middle and Tolbert Elementary as Apple Distinguished Schools highlights their success as innovators who create compelling learning environments that engage students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.