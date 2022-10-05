Gordon County Schools 2022 NEW LOGO

Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce that two schools in our system have been named as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025.

This international designation has been awarded to Ashworth Middle and Tolbert Elementary schools.

