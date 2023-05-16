Twenty three complete Gordon Chamber's leadership program

Twenty-three members of the 2023 Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County class graduated on the evening of May 9 at the Calhoun High School STEM Lab after months of extensive training.
The purpose of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County is to give interested men and women with leadership potential an opportunity to develop their knowledge and to hone their leadership skills in the atmosphere of the community itself. The program seeks to increase the number of effective leaders who have an understanding of the broad picture of community facts and issues.
The leadership program, which operates under the auspices of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, begins with a weekend retreat in January. There are monthly sessions at which class members learn what is available and what the needs are in Gordon County in health care, education, economic development, and government. The entire program encourages group interaction and hands-on learning, and all sessions include assignments that help members know their community better.
Members of the 2023 Class of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County include Holly Andrews, Amy Beason, Miranda Bentley, Derron Brown, Laura Carter, William Channell, Maricela Cunningham, David Erwin, Erwin Flores, Steve Gotshall, Allie Griner, Shane Hall, Melanie Harwell, Chris Hayes, Shawn Henderson, Reba Moss, Dylan Nicholas, Jennifer Peel, Kayla Ralston, Leigh Rogers, Mercedes Talley, Andrew Wilkerson, and Laura Wood. Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County is funded by tuition paid by participants or their employers, and corporate sponsors who make financial contributions to the program.
According to Dr. Michele Taylor, Chair, and Betty Caylor, Vice-Chair of the Leadership program, “We couldn’t make it without the financial support of these corporate sponsors, and we are extremely grateful for their generosity. Our sponsors make it possible for us to have a top- quality program with affordable tuition fees for class members.”
The signature sponsor for the 2023 Leadership Program was Mohawk Industries. Other sponsors included AdventHealth Gordon, Atrium Health Floyd, Fox Systems, Georgia Power, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, M&S Logistics, North Georgia E.M.C., Northwest Georgia Regional Fair, Northwest Georgia Benefits, Starr Mathews, and Synovus. Alvin Long was an individual sponsor.
Participants in Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County are nominated by alumni of the program and are chosen by the Leadership Committee, comprised of Dr. Michele Taylor, Chair and Betty Caylor, Vice-Chair; Scope Denmon, and Bud Owens.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.