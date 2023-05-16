Twenty three complete Gordon Chamber's leadership program
Joni Harbin

Twenty-three members of the 2023 Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County class graduated on the evening of May 9 at the Calhoun High School STEM Lab after months of extensive training.

The purpose of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County is to give interested men and women with leadership potential an opportunity to develop their knowledge and to hone their leadership skills in the atmosphere of the community itself. The program seeks to increase the number of effective leaders who have an understanding of the broad picture of community facts and issues.

