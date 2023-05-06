Twenty-Six Calhoun High School seniors recognized on Calhoun College & Career Academy 2023 Signing Day

It was an exciting day for twenty-six seniors at CHS, as they participated in a signing day event hosted by Calhoun College and Career Academy.
The event was held at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center and was attended by family and friends of the seniors. The aim of the event was to build excitement around teaching professions, skilled trades, and military careers. It was a great opportunity for the seniors to celebrate their achievements and look forward to their bright futures.
Tuesday’s event began with the recognition of 13 graduating seniors from the Calhoun High School Class of 2023 who plan to pursue a career in education. Future educators include Amber Albritton, Macey Brock, Lillian Bunch, Madison Causey, LaShae Cochran, Ashlyn Fuller, Mattie Gunter, Josslynn Harris, CJ Hawkins, Alivea McConnell, Maribel Morales, Jordan Perkins, and Asiyah Pritchett.
Next, CHS seniors pursuing skilled trade careers were recognized for their commitment to joining the workforce, entering an apprenticeship, or seeking technical training after graduation. Future skilled traders included nine graduating seniors: Colton Anthony, Jertzain Arias-Morelos, Drew Ferguson, Ricardo Guijon, Juan Lopez, Gerardo Martinez, Will Saenz, Carter Skelly, and Clay Stewart.
The ceremony concluded with recognizing the brave seniors who have committed to serving our country by joining the armed forces. The recognized students include Blythe Banks, Jordan Gage, Jacob Greeson, and Dalton Rose. Congratulations to all of them!
Calhoun College and Career Academy Director Dr. Brandi Hayes stated, “Today’s signing event was a huge success. I am unbelievably proud of each and every one of these 2023 graduates and the commitment they are making today towards a successful future.”