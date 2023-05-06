Twenty-Six Calhoun High School seniors recognized on Calhoun College & Career Academy 2023 Signing Day

Twenty-six seniors at Calhoun High School participated in a signing day to pledge towards different career paths.

 Contributed

It was an exciting day for twenty-six seniors at CHS, as they participated in a signing day event hosted by Calhoun College and Career Academy.

The event was held at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center and was attended by family and friends of the seniors. The aim of the event was to build excitement around teaching professions, skilled trades, and military careers. It was a great opportunity for the seniors to celebrate their achievements and look forward to their bright futures.

