Tolbert career fair introduces students to local jobs

Tolbert Elementary School students got a chance to get an up-close look at different jobs available in the local area.
Folks from Gordon County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff's Office, the Emergency Management Agency, AdventHealth EMS, Mohawk, and more were at Tolbert Elementary Tuesday morning to give students the opportunity to get up close and personal with equipment and ask plenty of questions about jobs they may be interested in.
Tolbert school counsellor Hayley Pollard planned the career day. She said that the event was an opportunity to let kids see careers that they may not have exposure to that are available locally.
"They can get a different perspective on it," Pollard said.
Kids got a chance to check out a fire engine, a K-9 unit police car and GCSO K-9 Lolli, EMA's mobile command center, a bucket truck, an ambulance, and a helicopter along with other trucks and equipment.
Gordon County EMA Director Courtney Taylor said that while the event was not just for public safety careers, it was also helpful to help teach kids about local public safety officials.
"From the public safety side, we want to be out and about with them so they learn to trust us and learn that we're the good guys," he said.
He also said that it was a good way to get kids interested in a public safety career early.