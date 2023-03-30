Tolbert career fair introduces students to local jobs

Tolbert Elementary School students got a chance to get an up-close look at different jobs available in the local area.

Folks from Gordon County Fire Rescue, the Sheriff's Office, the Emergency Management Agency, AdventHealth EMS, Mohawk, and more were at Tolbert Elementary Tuesday morning to give students the opportunity to get up close and personal with equipment and ask plenty of questions about jobs they may be interested in.

