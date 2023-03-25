Three Gordon County Schools students to compete in state Young Georgia Authors competition

Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce that three students have earned the Northwest Georgia RESA Regional Young Georgia Author titles and will now advance to the state-level contest.

The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition is to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In