Three Gordon County Schools students to compete in state Young Georgia Authors competition

Gordon Central High School's Young Georgia Author regional winners. From left to right: Principal Brian Hall, Ronda Tatum, Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn, Lynsey Parris Edge, Hailee Church, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker, and Dr. Amy Parker, Director of Leadership and Secondary Education.
Fairmount Elementary School's Young Georgia Author regional winner. Left to Right: Beth Herod, Director of Early Learning and Elementary Education, Principal Rebecca Champion, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker, and Tracey Clark.
Contributed
Contributed
Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce that three students have earned the Northwest Georgia RESA Regional Young Georgia Author titles and will now advance to the state-level contest.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition is to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
Students must advance as winners in the school-level, district-level, and regional RESA-level competitions to compete in the state-level contest. Gordon County Schools students secured three positions in the state competition, as winners of the second-grade, ninth-grade, and tenth-grade contests.
The second-grade regional winner is Fairmount Elementary student Lily Rose Waters with "Pety the Good Dog", ninth-grade regional winner is Gordon Central High student Hailee Church with "Indefensus", and the tenth-grade regional winner is Gordon Central High student Lynsey Parris Edge with “Soda Bubbles”.
Young Georgia Authors regional winners will now advance to state competition, held in Perry on April 21.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.