Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the executive committee of AASA, The School Superintendents Association.
Founded in 1865 and headquartered in Alexandria, Va., AASA serves as the nation’s premier organization for public school district leadership, representing thousands of school system leaders throughout the U.S.
The 22-member committee, elected by AASA’s governing board, represents each region of the country. The committee meets quarterly and conducts the ongoing business of the organization. Taylor has been a member of AASA for more than 15 years and a member of AASA’s governing board since 2018. She has also been a member of the Georgia School Superintendent’s Association Board of Directors since 2014.
Taylor was selected as Georgia Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and was a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year by AASA. She has served as superintendent of Calhoun City Schools for the past fifteen years. She was also recognized by her peers as Teacher of the Year in 1996 and as Gordon County's Young Careerist of the Year by the Calhoun Business and Professional Women in 1997. She presently serves on Governor Brian Kemp’s Superintendent Advisory Council.
New executive committee members will serve a three-year term effective July 1.