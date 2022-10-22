Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-23 School Nutrition Employee of the Year, Tammy Fuller.

The inaugural Gordon County Schools Nutrition Employee of the Year award has been established to recognize the efforts of an individual from the Gordon County Schools Nutrition Staff who has demonstrated exemplary support and dedication to their service, the Gordon County School Nutrition department, the school they serve and the students/staff at their school of service.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In