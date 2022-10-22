Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-23 School Nutrition Employee of the Year, Tammy Fuller.
The inaugural Gordon County Schools Nutrition Employee of the Year award has been established to recognize the efforts of an individual from the Gordon County Schools Nutrition Staff who has demonstrated exemplary support and dedication to their service, the Gordon County School Nutrition department, the school they serve and the students/staff at their school of service.
Nominated by her peers across Gordon County Schools for the recognition, Ms. Fuller was described as “the truest example of ‘feeding kids is a matter of heart”. In several nominations, Ms. Fuller was described as always striving for the best product to be served from her kitchen, going the extra mile to create a welcoming place for all, truly loving all the students she serves and working extra hard to make sure they love being in the Gordon Central cafeteria.
“Winning this award means the world to me! To know that my peers think me deserving of this is overwhelming. The ladies I work with are amazing and Nicole Head is one amazing Director. They are what makes my job easy,” said Ms. Fuller.
Originally pursuing a career in school nutrition to allow her to be close with her kids and family, she considers each student that she has served and continues to serve to be part of her extended family. When asked what she enjoys the most about her role, Ms. Fuller stated, “For me, it’s the relationships, the smiles, and the conversations with both the students and staff.”
Ms. Fuller has worked with Gordon County Schools Nutrition Department for 33 years, with all but one year of her service being spent at Gordon Central High School.