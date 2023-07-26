Students head back to school August 3

School will start back for students at both city and county schools on Thursday, Aug. 3. As students return to classes, there are some important dates to remember.

For more information on county schools, visit gcbe.org. For city schools, visit calhounschools.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In