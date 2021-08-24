When we originally planned the 21-22 school calendar, we did not anticipate the impact that the Delta Variant would have on our School Re-opening Plans.
At the August Board of Education meeting, the following recommendation was made to the Board of Education to extend the Labor Day weekend to include Friday, September 3rd as an additional student and staff holiday. This wellness break will provide a chance to rejuvenate and reset to carry us through the fall season. This will also give us an opportunity to disinfect and provide enhanced cleaning in all school campuses over the long weekend.
We would like to share this adjustment to the calendar so arrangements may be made for childcare etc. Childcare will be offered at Calhoun Elementary School Grades Pre-K through 6th from 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Pre-registration and payment required:
Registration: For students not currently registered for KEEP please do so at the following link: https://securepayment.link/calhounschools/keep-registration/
Daily Payment: For participation, please complete the daily payment at the following link: https://securepayment.link/calhounschools/holiday-camp/
Thank you to all of our faculty and staff who are working tirelessly to provide in-person learning for our students and to all of our parents for their support as we continue to navigate these challenging times.
Our students have been extremely cooperative and willing to go the extra mile to keep our schools open and safe. We are grateful for our entire community's support!