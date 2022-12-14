Stacey Cohea named Gordon County Schools Counselor of the Year

Stacey Cohea has been named the 2022-23 Gordon County Schools Counselor of the Year.

 Contributed

Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Gordon County Schools Counselor of the Year, Stacey Cohea.

Mrs. Cohea first began her career in education in 1996 serving as an educator. Through her experiences during her teaching career, she became inspired by the counselor at her school to one day pursue a career in counseling. “I was inspired by the support that my students and I received when I was a new teacher. Through her support, I learned how to better meet the social and emotional needs of the students in the high needs area where I began my teaching career,” stated Mrs. Cohea.

