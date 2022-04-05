Sonoraville High Schools has been announced as a recipient of one of the Georgia Department of Education’s Opportunity Grants.
Sonoraville High School has been awarded the World Languages Providing Access for Rural Teachers for New Equipment and Resources grant which will allow world language teachers to implement sustainable world language instruction initiatives and increase access to quality world language education.
The Georgia Department of Education is awarding $899,420 in Opportunity Grants to help school districts expand options and opportunities for their students, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. The funds will support opportunities in world languages, fine arts, physical education, summer learning, and Advanced Placement and accelerated learning.
“These grants allow schools and districts to continue to expanding opportunities and ensuring an excellent education for students across the state," Superintendent Woods said. “Education is more than just the core content areas, and this funding will ensure students have access to opportunities that prepare them for life and keep them engaged in school."
Sonoraville High School is one of four schools in that state awarded the grant and will receive a total of $1,995 in grant funds.