SkillsUSA Qualifier at GNTC sends 55 to state competition

Winners in the Masonry category (from left) are Ely Childers, Chattooga High School, third place; Lazaro Morales, Rome High School, second place; and Jeffrey Fraire, Gordon Central High School, first place.
Emily Nebb (left), Calhoun High School, places second and Kathy Truong, Rome High School, places first in the Advertising Design competition.
Thirty-three high schools from across northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) on Friday, Dec. 9.
More than 250 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta.
High school contestants competed in 21 different professional skill categories on GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring. Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition, except in the TeamWorks and Welding Fabrication categories in which only the top 10 competitors in the state advance to the state competition.
“It is always exciting to have our SkillsUSA Region 1 high schools on campus and watch the excitement of the students competing,” said Missy McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA advisor. “It is great to be a part of the growth of these students and to watch them excel in their competition events.”
Students from local schools placed in the following categories at SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition and will advance to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta on March 9 through 11.
Advertising Design
Second Place: Emily Nebb, Calhoun High School
Cabinet Making
Second Place: Hayden Hyde, Gordon Central High School
Carpentry
First Place: Jacob Black, Calhoun High School
Electrical Construction Wiring
Second Place: Skyler Hill, Gordon Central High School
Masonry
First Place: Jeffrey Fraire, Gordon Central High School
Pin Design
First Place: Jenna McCarty, Gordon Central High School
Second Place: Abby Kate Turner, Calhoun High School
Plumbing
Third Place: Caleb Hogue, Gordon Central High School
T-Shirt Design
Second Place: Sara Gallman, Calhoun High School
Welding
Second Place: Tommy Roden, Sonoraville High School
Third Place: Kris Rooks, Gordon County College and Career Academy