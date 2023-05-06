Signing ceremony held for future educators at Sonoraville High

A total of 11 Sonoraville High School seniors made the pledge to becoming future educators, signing a letter of commitment during the annual Georgia Future Educators Signing Day held on May 2.
The annual event serves to commend graduating seniors who have been accepted into the college or university of their choice and publicly commit to pursue a career in education.
The Sonoraville High signing class included:
♦ Katey Ball
♦ Riley Blackmon
♦ Darby Bowen
♦ Madison Chapman
♦ Ariél Davis
♦ Reese Davis
♦ Joanna Gillette (not pictured)
♦ Serenity Price
♦ Ansleigh Quarles
♦ Willow Stansel
♦ Taylor West
Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Fraker congratulated each of the participants on their commitment to the noble profession and encouraged each student to return to Gordon County Schools after their collegiate graduation to serve as educators for the school system. Dr. Fraker also shared words of advice for the seniors as they move on to the next step in their journey, stating: “Listen to your heart, because that is what lead you here. Do the things that you are passionate about and you are never going to go wrong. We are so proud of ya’ll!”
Hannah Roberts, Sonoraville High School alumni and current Belwood Elementary teacher, joined the ceremony to encourage the students to continue to chase their passion and provide some insight to her personal experience as a second year educator. Also joining the ceremony from the Professional Association of Georgia Educators was Hayley Gilreath who shared about the need for educators in the future workforce in Georgia and encouraged each future educator to get involved with PAGE.
Georgia Future Educators Signing Day, held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week, is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education’s Division of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in partnership with the Georgia Early Childhood Education Foundation and Georgia’s colleges and universities.