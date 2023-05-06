Signing ceremony held for future educators at Sonoraville High

Eleven Sonoraville High School seniors signed a letter of commitment to become future educators Tuesday.

 Contributed

A total of 11 Sonoraville High School seniors made the pledge to becoming future educators, signing a letter of commitment during the annual Georgia Future Educators Signing Day held on May 2.

The annual event serves to commend graduating seniors who have been accepted into the college or university of their choice and publicly commit to pursue a career in education.

