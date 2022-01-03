Both local school systems returned to class this week following their respective winter breaks, and COVID remains a factor going into the new semester.
Calhoun City Schools returned to classes Tuesday, and asked for help from parents and students in keeping case numbers down in a release.
"... we anticipate a significant impact due to the Omicron variant," the system said. "We realize that the next six to eight weeks will be critical, so we need your help. The Georgia Department of Public Health urges Georgians to carefully follow COVID-19 prevention measures and notes that COVID case numbers are increasing daily, and the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous variant. To minimize the impact in our schools, we will continue mitigation strategies such as limiting visitors in our buildings, limiting mass gatherings etc."
Gordon County Schools return to classes Wednesday, and also asked for help in containing the virus.
"As cases of the COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant have continued to surge, Gordon County Schools has remained in continual contact with state and local health officials and remain committed to providing in-person instruction for our students," the GCS release said. "While the year progresses, we will continue to work with health officials to analyze the spread amongst the community, encourage and implement mitigation measures, and make modifications to student instruction and school operations as deemed necessary."