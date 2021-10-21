Both local school systems recently released their most recent graduation rates.
Gordon County Schools four-year graduation rate has improved to 97% in 2021, 13.3 percentage points higher than the state of Georgia’s average score of 83.7%, according to the system.
Calhoun's graduation rate has risen significantly from 67.1% in 2005 to 85.28% in 2011 to its most recent rate of 100%. In 2010, CCS cast the vision to have a 100% graduation rate by 2020, according to school officials.
“We are extremely proud of our graduates and commend our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to meet the needs of all of our students," said Superintendent Michele Taylor." Dr. Coombe and his staff went above and beyond to connect with students to make sure that they all were successful ... Calhoun High School is committed to continuing their efforts to ensure all students graduate. With the focus on our students, our people, our organization and our community, we can make that happen."
The Gordon County Schools graduation rate is an increase from 93.5% achieved by the Class of 2020, according to new reports released today from the Georgia Department of Education.
“I continue to be proud of the standard of excellence provided in the classroom by our administrators, teachers, and support staff,” said county Superintendent Kimberly Fraker. “As a system, we remain dedicated to providing quality instruction to all Gordon County Schools students and striving towards individualized academic progress and overall success.”
Gordon County high schools reported increased graduation rates, also topping the state average. Gordon Central High School graduated 97.6% of eligible seniors and Sonoraville High School graduated 96.6% of their seniors, a 3.5 percentage point increase from the 2020 graduation rates for both schools.
As required by federal law, the state calculates its graduation rates based upon a four-year cohort method. Rates are found by totaling the number of students who graduate in a four year period with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who formed the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.