Sanchez named 2025 REACH Scholar

A Class of 2025 REACH Scholar, Isabella Sanchez was recognized during the February Board of Education meeting on Feb. 22.
Chairman Eddie Reeves welcomed guests to the event. Chief Academic Officer, Mrs. Kelli Kendrick, who oversees REACH shared that Isabella has worked very hard to get to where she is. The Class of 2025 REACH Scholars consist of Sheyla Herrera-Monroy, Anthony Velazquez and Isabella Sanchez. Each of these scholars signed their contracts in December 2020 at a commitment ceremony. However, Isabella was unable to attend the ceremony.
The goal of Governor Nathan Deal’s Complete College Georgia initiative is to graduate an additional 250,000 college students by 2020 with relevant postsecondary degrees for an ever-changing workforce. One of the programs created to help achieve that goal is Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen.
From the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean inside the Peach State, there are academically promising students who strive to be the first in their family to attend college. REACH encourages both students and the community to shed their preconceived notions and ensure those dreams become reality. Deal launched this initiative state-wide as a “strategic investment in our students and our state.” Through college scholarships and academic and community support provided by the REACH program, more students can attain postsecondary credentials and be workforce ready.
REACH Scholars are required to sign a contract vowing to maintain good behavior, keep a cumulative grade point average above 2.5, meet with their REACH mentor at least twice a month and, along with their parents’ guidance, focus on achieving both a high school diploma and college degree.
Starr Mathews, the Calhoun Rotary Club, Georgia United Credit Union, Calhoun City Schools’ faculty and staff and the Calhoun High School student body have all pledged their support of the REACH Scholars Program. "We are blessed to have these partnerships to ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to be successful," stated Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools' Superintendent.