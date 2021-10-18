Gordon County and Calhoun City schools will each get additional funding from the state specifically targeted to assist rural districts.
Other nearby systems also will see grants from the state Department of Education’s newly formed Office of Rural Education & Innovation.
“We are committed to supporting rural schools and districts and closing the opportunity gaps that often affect students in rural areas,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in announcing the awards.
♦ GCS will be reimbursed up to $40,000 for network equipment to help them fully utilize the expanded bandwidth being provided to each school district in the state. The Chattooga County and Rome City school systems will each have the same amount available.
Gov. Brian Kemp directed federal COVID-19 relief funds to increase the bandwidth in the K-12 network through the GaDOE Office of Technology. While most school districts had the capacity to use it, 43 districts will need upgraded equipment.
Gordon County’s 10 schools are seeing a bump from 1,100 MBPS to 2,000 MBPS and Chattooga County’s 5 schools are going from 600 MBPS to 1,000 MBPS. Rome’s bandwidth went from 900 megabytes per second to 1,600 MBPS for 8 schools.
To procure additional network equipment to fully utilize the extra bandwidth. Each school district will be reimbursed up to $40,000.
♦ Calhoun City Schools — along with the school systems of Floyd County, Trion and Cartersville — will get money to outfit their Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education labs that provide hands-on, industry-standard instruction in career pathways.
Floyd County’s equipment grant is for $91,067; Calhoun will get $95,325; Trion and Cartersville are in line for $100,000 each.
♦ Floyd County Schools will get a total of $1,352,235 in federal COVID relief funds earmarked for distictwide literacy plans.
“Awarded districts will work to improve student literacy learning, teacher delivery of instruction, school climate, and development of community partnerships,” the announcement states.
Funding went to 22 school districts that sought Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia grants in 2020 but were turned down simply because the program ran out of money.