Dr. Peter Coombe (left) and Dr. Michele Taylor were joined by pre-K students Clyde Coombe and Addie Silvers, along with their teacher Judith Ralston for a presentation about the Early Learning Academy. Clyde and Addie will be among the students in two early move-in classes set to occupy the facility in May. Not pictured is future facility principal Susan Bennett.
Pre-K students Clyde Coombe and Addie Silvers preview their unfinished future classroom at the new Calhoun Early Learning Academy. They will be among the first two classes at the facility beginning in May.
Rotary Club members held their weekly lunch meeting at the new Calhoun Early Learning Academy on Barrett Road Thursday to get a sneak peek at the facility ahead of an April 7 ribbon cutting.
Blake Silvers
Members of the Rotary Club of Calhoun got a sneak peek of the new Early Learning Academy on Barrett Road Thursday.
Hosted by system superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, Rotarians had lunch ad heard from some of the school's future students, faculty and administrators.
"We're near the finish line," Taylor said. "We have two more weeks before we do our ribbon cutting."
Taylor was joined by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Peter Coombe, who handles facilities and operations for the district, as well as future ELA principal Susan Bennett.
"I'm so excited to get started, get the students in here and get going," said Bennett, who is a former primary teacher and current pre-K director.
Also on hand were pre-K students Clyde Coombe and Addie Silvers, along with their teacher Judith Ralston who spoke about the new facility. Clyde and Addie will be among the students in school, as part of two early move-in classes set to occupy the facility in May. The early classes will give the system an opportunity to work out best practices with all aspects of student and teacher life.
"The way we hope to transition into next year is to bring a couple of classrooms over here to see the space, to get into the building, to run transportation, do bus pickup and drop-off and see how all that is going to work," Taylor said.
Clyde and Addie said they are most looking forward to the playground and gym at the new school, and got to see their future classroom on a tour following lunch.
Ralston said the new ELA that replaces the old 1960s-era Eastside School building will bring her career as both a student and a teacher full circle.
"This was the property where I attended first through fourth grade, then after I graduated from college, this was my first teaching job," Ralston said. "We are beyond excited and we feel so blessed to have this facility. This is truly the first time we have a developmentally appropriate building for students of this size."
The facility's ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m. and members of the community are welcome.