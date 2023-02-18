Roberts named ESS Employee of the Year for Gordon County Schools

Pictured L-R: Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, Heather Roberts, Alecia Segursky, and Alice Mashburn.

 Contributed

Heather Roberts has been named the 2023 Employee of the Year for the Gordon County Schools Exceptional Student Services Department.

Roberts has spent the last 29 years serving the students of Gordon County. Throughout her career, she has served Gordon County Schools as both a general education and special education teacher, lead special education teacher, school administrator, and now as the Assistant Director of Exceptional Student Services.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In