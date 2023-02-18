Roberts named ESS Employee of the Year for Gordon County Schools

Heather Roberts has been named the 2023 Employee of the Year for the Gordon County Schools Exceptional Student Services Department.
Roberts has spent the last 29 years serving the students of Gordon County. Throughout her career, she has served Gordon County Schools as both a general education and special education teacher, lead special education teacher, school administrator, and now as the Assistant Director of Exceptional Student Services.
Nominated by the ESS staff, Roberts was praised for her well-rounded support of students and staff alike. One nomination spoke of Roberts’ support of ESS educators, “Heather also has a true heart for teachers. She communicates daily and collaborates to ensure teachers are supported and equipped to provide the best services and supports possible for students with disabilities. Heather is a true mentor to many. She epitomizes ethics, equality, and morality. We are fortunate to have her as part of the Gordon County ESS department.”
“(Heather) has a heart for all children, but especially those with challenging circumstances. She works tirelessly in assisting students in finding ways to stay in school,” said Alecia Segursky, ESS Director, who continued, “Her efforts and support of students positively impacts our SWD graduation rate. She is an asset to the special education department and will always go above and beyond for students.”
Roberts was surprised with the announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 8, by Superintendent Kim Fraker, Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn, ESS Director Alecia Segursky and members of the ESS district staff. She was also honored by the Board of Education during its February Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.