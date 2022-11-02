Red Bud Middle School wins back-to-back Academic Team region titles

The Red Bud Middle School Academic Team claimed the 2022 region championship title for the second year in a row.
The Red Bud Middle School Academic Team is a group of academically dedicated and talented students who possess a wide range of knowledge and compete in quiz bowl style competitions as members of the Bartow-Gordon League. Team members compete in several matches beginning in late August and concluding at the region tournament each October.
The 2022 Region Tournament, held at Rockmart Middle School, was comprised of three different rounds of competition. In round 1 of the region tournament event, Pippa McKinney led the team against Red Top Middle School with 5 tossup questions, allowing RBMS to advance with a winning score of 270-100. Again, in the semi-final round, Ms. McKinney led the team with 4 tossup questions against Cass Middle School, winning the round 185-95. RBMS then advanced to the final round of competition, facing up against Cartersville Middle School. Jet Johnston led the team to a 225-110 victory assisting with 4 tossup questions and claimed the region title for RBMS.
“We had an outstanding season! Great teamwork and camaraderie were exhibited by everyone throughout the entire season! Way to go RBMS academic team. I am so proud,” RBMS Academic Team Coach Carrie Greeson-Parish said.
The 2022 RBMS Region Championship Team members are: Seth Carr, Nic Dutton, Stetson Ensley, Nicholas Hunter, Jet Johnson, Jose Manuel Lara-Olmedo, Pippa McKinney, Lucca McDougle, Preslie Parish, Team Captain Kaleb King, Assistant Coach Daniel Bennett, and Head Coach Carrie Greeson-Parish.