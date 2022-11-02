Red Bud Middle School wins back-to-back Academic Team region titles

The Red Bud Middle School Academic Team secured back-to-back region titles.

 Gordon County Schools

The Red Bud Middle School Academic Team claimed the 2022 region championship title for the second year in a row.

The Red Bud Middle School Academic Team is a group of academically dedicated and talented students who possess a wide range of knowledge and compete in quiz bowl style competitions as members of the Bartow-Gordon League. Team members compete in several matches beginning in late August and concluding at the region tournament each October.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In