Red Bud Middle School Chorus awarded Vibrant Communities grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Red Bud Middle School Chorus, under the direction of Valerie Robbins, was awarded a Vibrant Communities grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, for fiscal year 2023.

The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state. As part of this year’s Vibrant Communities awards, 44 entities in 38 counties will receive almost $200,000 in funding.

