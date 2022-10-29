Red Bud Middle School Chorus awarded Vibrant Communities grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Red Bud Middle School Chorus, under the direction of Valerie Robbins, was awarded a Vibrant Communities grant from Georgia Council for the Arts, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, for fiscal year 2023.
The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state. As part of this year’s Vibrant Communities awards, 44 entities in 38 counties will receive almost $200,000 in funding.
“Rarely has arts funding been more needed than it is today, so Georgia Council for the Arts is particularly grateful for the support that the Georgia General Assembly is providing for our arts communities to help them carry out their mission,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly. “We hear firsthand about what this assistance can mean to an organization and a community, and we’re pleased to know that it will touch the lives of so many Georgians.”
Georgia Council for the Arts received applications from schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theatres, Boys & Girls Clubs, and arts and other related organizations from across the state. Entities that previously received a fiscal year 2023 Project, Bridge, or Arts Education grant, which were announced in August, were not eligible for Vibrant Communities grants.
“RBMS Chorus will be presenting “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” in March 2023 and these funds will help tremendously as we transform our gym into a performing arts space by bringing in lighting and sound and curtains,” said Robbins.
Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. A complete list of fiscal year 2023 grantees in these program areas can be found on the GCA website.