Red Bud Elementary wins $10,000 grant through TVA School Uplift program

Red Bud Elementary has been chosen to win a Learning Environment Grant through the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift program.

 Contributed

Gordon County Schools announced today that Red Bud Elementary School has been selected to win a Learning Environment Grant through the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift program.

Tight budgets and aging buildings leave many schools facing a difficult decision between funding learning programs and making needed facility upgrades that can lower energy costs and improve health and comfort. TVA’s School Uplift program partnered with local power companies across seven states to help 64 public schools tackle energy waste this school year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In