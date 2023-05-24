Red Bud Elementary wins $10,000 grant through TVA School Uplift program

Gordon County Schools announced today that Red Bud Elementary School has been selected to win a Learning Environment Grant through the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift program.
Tight budgets and aging buildings leave many schools facing a difficult decision between funding learning programs and making needed facility upgrades that can lower energy costs and improve health and comfort. TVA’s School Uplift program partnered with local power companies across seven states to help 64 public schools tackle energy waste this school year.
School Uplift is a year-long energy management training that helps public schools make smart energy choices that improve the classroom learning environment and save money through decreased energy use.
“School Uplift is another great example of TVA and North Georgia EMC’s investment in our community,” said Debra Brock, principal at Red Bud Elementary. “We learned so much through this program about how to make our school more efficient and comfortable, and I’m proud of our staff and students whose efforts earned this grant. We plan on investing the grant money in wheel chair swing for the upper grades playground and a greenhouse for the school garden that will improve our facility and make Red Bud Elementary an even better place for all students to learn and thrive.”
Red Bud Elementary School joins over 118 schools to have completed School Uplift over the past three years, competing to earn grants for building upgrades and other learning environment improvements. On average, participating schools save nearly 10% on their annual energy bills from behavior changes alone.
“Every dollar invested in our schools helps districts allocate resources to where it matters most – educating our children,” said Monika Beckner, vice president of TVA’s Energy Services & Programs. “We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all.”