Red Bud Elementary School has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Whole Kids Foundation to help grow their edible education school garden.
The Whole Kids Foundation’s Garden Grant Program helps schools and organizations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK connect students to real food through edible learning gardens aimed at improving children’s nutrition and wellness.
Red Bud Elementary, who started the process of creating a learning garden in April of 2021, will use this garden grant to continue to continue to grow their garden and bring additional learning opportunities to their students. Currently, the garden serves to bring learning to life for students allowing them the opportunity to learn about ecosystems, agriculture, environmental stewardship, and nutrition.
“We believe in the power of a garden as a learning space,” said Nona Evans, President and Executive Director of Whole Kids Foundation. “Every garden grant creates an opportunity for kids to learn more about where their food comes from, gain a deeper understanding of the connection between what we eat and how we feel, and put all of that learning into action as they make daily choices for meals and snacks.”
Whole Kids Foundation has awarded funding for over 5,900 edible education gardens, investing more than $12.3 million in Garden Grants, and benefiting 7.9 million students across all Whole Kids Foundation programs since 2011.