RBMS Teacher and Staff of the Month

Congratulations to Mr. Dwight Craig, sixth grade ELA teacher, for being name Teacher of the Month and Assistant Principal Mr. Jesse Martin for being named Staff Member of the Month at Red Bud Middle School.
Here is what colleagues wrote when nominating these two deserving individuals:
"Mr. Craig is ALWAYS willing to stop what he is doing to help a co-worker. He also spends countless hours keeping the books for basketball and reading for the Academic Team. Dwight is so easy to work with and definitely goes above and beyond for his students. He is always willing to help other teachers as well. I simply cannot say enough kind things about Dwight."
"Mr. Martin is doing great in his first year here at RBMS and his first year as an AP. Mr. Martin does so much for our students and teachers. He works hard to make sure students get on and off the bus each day. He is always there to help teachers. He is also great at just giving his ear to listen. Any time you need him, he will be there to help whether it be for students or teachers. He always wants to see all RBMS students succeed in everything they do whether it be academically, behaviorally, or relationally with peers and students."