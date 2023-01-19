Kelly Rampy MUG

Kelly Rampy

During a called meeting on January 19, the Gordon County Board of Education named Kelly Rampy as the new principal of Sonoraville Elementary School.

“Mrs. Rampy has proven to be a strong instructional leader, and I anticipate continued student success under her leadership and expectations of excellence," GCS Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker said Thursday. 

