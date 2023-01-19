During a called meeting on January 19, the Gordon County Board of Education named Kelly Rampy as the new principal of Sonoraville Elementary School.
“Mrs. Rampy has proven to be a strong instructional leader, and I anticipate continued student success under her leadership and expectations of excellence," GCS Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker said Thursday.
Rampy will replace current SES Principal Amy Beason who will serve as the assistant director of special education beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. "I am excited about the opportunity to serve as principal of Sonoraville Elementary School. I look forward to continuing to work together with the staff, parents, and community to encourage our students to become life-long learners and maximize their potential," remarked Rampy following the announcement.
Rampy, who currently serves as the assistant principal of SES, is a long-time resident of Gordon County and has spent her career with Gordon County Schools. Prior to being named assistant principal in 2019, Rampy served as Belwood Elementary’s math instructional coach from 2015-2019, where she began her career as a teacher seven years prior.
Rampy holds a Tier 1 Leadership Certification and received her specialist degree in teacher leadership from Piedmont College 2012. Additionally, she has earned both Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Early Childhood Education.