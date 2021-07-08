The Gordon County Board of Education approved the appointment of the newest member of the Sonoraville High School leadership team on Thursday morning.
A 14-year educator, Joseph Psaila was appointed to serve as assistant principal of SHS for the 2021-22 school year.
Psaila, who has been with the Gordon County school district since 2007, is known to be a student-focused educator dedicated to helping the district achieve overall success. He has spent the duration of his career in education at Sonoraville High School, educating students of all learning abilities.
“I am looking forward to stepping into this new position where I cannot only have a direct impact on the students but also the community, as I work together with a great administrative team,” said Psaila. “I look forward to having a larger impact on the world of education in Gordon County.”
Psaila has been a resident of Gordon County since 2005. His wife, Julie, is an employee at Belwood Elementary and his children will attend school this fall at both Belwood Elementary and Red Bud Middle School.
Psaila received a bachelor’s degree from Berry College, a Master of Education degree from Walden University, and is currently fulfilling course requirements to receive his Educational Specialist degree from the University of West Georgia.