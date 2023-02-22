P.U.L.L. Movement names 2023 scholarship recipients

We couldn’t be more excited about our second year to deliver the P.U.L.L. scholarship award.
One student from each of the local high schools in Gordon County are awarded $2,000 and four counseling sessions. Each applicant submitted a 500 word essay on the topic of race. This year’s topic addressed whether the use of race in medicine was beneficial or not.
As we seek to examine how the classification of humans based on phenotype is used in our society, thinking outside of the structured paradigms is necessary to invoke meaningful change. Although this is a new year, our motto remains the same: There are many colors, cultures, heritages, and nationalities, yet still one human race.
Catherine Hughes is a senior at Gordon Central High School. She has a 4.0 GPA and participates in several activities: International Thespian Society (President), Governor’s Honors Program for Social Studies, Student Body President, Georgia Girls State (President of the Senate), Literary Extemporaneous Speaker, Gordon Central Performing Arts Alliance, Chorale Advanced Ensemble, One Act Team, National Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honors Society, Youth Leadership. Catherine plans to pursue a career in political consulting.
Ryleigh O’Mahony is a senior at Sonoraville High School. She has a 4.0 GPA, and plays in the marching band, involved in the interact club, and commits to various local volunteer works. Ryleigh plans to pursue a career in social worker.
Chloe McFarland is a senior at Calhoun High School. She has a 4.0 GPA. The list of activities in which she is involved is as follows: Musical Theatre (President/Choreographer), Student Government (Secretary), National Beta Club (Treasurer), Key Club International (Secretary), National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Youth Leadership, SkillsUSA, Literary Team, and Chess Club (Community Outreach Officer). Chloe plans to pursue a career in marketing.
For more information on the P.U.L.L. Movement, visit letuspull.com online.