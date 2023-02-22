P.U.L.L. Movement names 2023 scholarship recipients

Chloe McFarland, Catherine Hughes, and Ryleigh O’Mahoney have been named this year’s P.U.L.L. Scholars.

We couldn’t be more excited about our second year to deliver the P.U.L.L. scholarship award.

One student from each of the local high schools in Gordon County are awarded $2,000 and four counseling sessions. Each applicant submitted a 500 word essay on the topic of race. This year’s topic addressed whether the use of race in medicine was beneficial or not.

