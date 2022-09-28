Misty Lewis honored for bravery after thwarting kidnapping

Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education honored Calhoun Middle School assistant principal Misty Lewis on Monday for thwarting an attempted kidnapping.
According to CPD reports, on Aug. 15, a 16-year-old boy was walking home after missing the bus when a Black man with short hair driving a compact car with a Florida plate stopped and asked if he needed a ride home.
According to the minor, the driver pressured him to get into the car until the boy did, entering the back seat of the vehicle. Lewis recognized the child, pulled in behind the vehicle, and blew her horn. She then asked the driver what he was doing with the boy in his car. The driver did not answer, and she eventually got the child out of the car and into hers.
“Whatever this individual had in mind for this kid was nefarious,” Pyle said.
Pyle went on to say that there was a nationwide bulletin put out concerning the suspect, but that he has essentially disappeared. The investigation remains open because of that.
“I’m convinced that this man had no good intentions for this child,” he added.
Misty Lewis was met with thunderous applause at the Monday board meeting, after the boy’s parents and city schools SROs had championed for her recognition.
Lewis was presented with a certificate for her heroic actions — without which, Chief Pyle said, something awful could have happened — and a junior police officer badge, which she took with a laugh.
“Thank God for Misty Lewis showing up,” Superintendent Michele Taylor said.