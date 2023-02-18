Mayor Palmer recognizes CTAE Month

CHS students from various career technical student organizations (CTSO) joined Mayor Palmer and Calhoun City Schools CTAE Director Brandi Hayes for Monday’s event. Pictured with Mayor Palmer are (left to right) Sara Elise Gallman (Skills USA), Yetziel Figueroa (FBLA President), CTAE Director Brandi Hayes, Vicky Chen (HOSA), and Katie Reynolds (FFA). Other CTSOs at Calhoun include CTI, FCCLA, and TSA.

 Contributed

Earlier this week, Calhoun’s Mayor, Mr. Jimmy Palmer signed a proclamation designating February CTAE Month, celebrating career, technical, and agricultural education.

With 17 career clusters, CTAE delivers career preparation, allowing high school students to choose an area of interest to enhance student achievement. From grades as early as pre-K through sixth, students foster career inspiration and awareness to begin exploring careers in middle school, so they are ready to choose a pathway to pursue in high school.

