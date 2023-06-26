Mashburn approved as new Gordon County Schools superintendent

Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn and Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker pose with Coach John Rainwater, Gordon Central High School Principal Brian Hall, and Gordon Central High School Athletic Director William Shackelford as they recognize Rainwater for Coach of the Year.
County board of education members voted Monday to approve Alice Mashburn as the new Superintendent of Gordon County Schools.
Cat Webb
Contributed
File photo
Incoming Superintendent Alice Mashburn volunteers as a celebrity server at Sonoraville Elementary School in 2020.
Contributed
Belwood Elementary Principal Justin Timms and outgoing Superintendent Kimberly Fraker serve breakfast as celebrity servers to Belwood Elementary students in 2020.
Two weeks ago, county schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker announced her retirement. Now, the board of education has voted to approve her successor.
Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn was tabbed as Fraker's successor, pending a two-week waiting period before Monday night's final vote. A 23-year veteran of county schools, Mashburn was named Assistant Superintendent in December 2019. Throughout her time at county schools, she has served in a variety of positions, from teaching to administration.