Mashburn approved as new Gordon County Schools superintendent

Two weeks ago, county schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker announced her retirement. Now, the board of education has voted to approve her successor.

Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn was tabbed as Fraker's successor, pending a two-week waiting period before Monday night's final vote. A 23-year veteran of county schools, Mashburn was named Assistant Superintendent in December 2019. Throughout her time at county schools, she has served in a variety of positions, from teaching to administration.

