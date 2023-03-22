Over the last few years there have been a lot of ups and downs — but the superintendents of both local school systems are optimistic about this past year, and the future.
Michele Taylor, superintendent at Calhoun City Schools, praised their new Crayons to Career initiative, as well as renovations to their facilities, and hands-on learning in STEM fields through their partnership with University of West Georgia.
“This year has seen great advancements in several areas,” she said.
Kimberly Fraker, superintendent at Gordon County Schools, talked about this year’s strong attendance numbers, busy extracurriculars, and gains in student performance throughout the year as they worked to close achievement gaps.
Fraker went on to talk about the first day of school this year — she expressed that seeing students excited for a more normal school year was special. Fraker also said she was excited to have families back in the buildings for celebrations, events, and volunteering, as well as pep rallies and other activities after years of modifying their operations.
“It is nice to have options for how to operate and meet the needs of individuals, but we are joyful to have the opportunity to return to traditions that bring us together and build our community spirit,” Fraker said.
Taylor echoed those sentiments, saying that while Calhoun City Schools were lucky to keep their doors open to in-person instruction during the pandemic, they’re glad to see things return to normal while remembering lessons learned — processes and procedures, especially relating to health and safety. But, overall, she’s grateful for things to be back to business as usual.
“It’s been great to see parents back in our buildings and we continue to partner with families to strengthen the learning opportunities of our students,” Taylor said.
Taylor also said she was excited for the system’s success in 2022-23. The Early Learning Academy opened to provide a developmentally appropriate facility for Pre-K and Kindergarten students, Calhoun Middle School’s ELA and Math Achievement Rate were in the top 5%, and the system itself was named Charter System of the Year.
Looking forward to the 2023-24 school year, both superintendents were excited about what’s to come.
“Every school year is approached with optimistic anticipation,” Fraker said.
Fraker said she was looking forward to the opportunity to keep on improving — better meeting the needs of each child and working collaboratively to strengthen their academics. The system is also excited for the long-awaited renovations at Gordon Central, which will begin on July 1 and continue for at least 14 months.
Those renovations will include an expanded student area near the cafeteria with new restrooms, a new administrative area, updated school entrance, new band room, new competition gymnasium, upgrades to the Blue Box Theatre, paint, flooring, furniture, and a new roof and HVAC.
“It will be exciting to see the redesign come to fruition, offering students a more inviting learning environment and additional space and resources,” said Fraker.
Over at city schools, Taylor said that they were bringing on additional counselors to offer more support to students, as well as focusing on school safety. They have added an additional school resource officer at the Early Learning Academy, meaning there is now an SRO on each school campus.
“Next year should be a year that we can move full speed ahead with the initiatives we have in place to meet the needs of all of our students,” said Taylor.
Gordon County Schools have also increased their SRO coverage across their 11 campuses. They have also added their Anonymous Alert system to report safety concerns, and are adding a Crisis Alert badge that, among other things, would allow staff and administrators to initiate lockdowns with the push of a button.
Both superintendents have been in their position for several years now — Taylor came on board in 2007 while Fraker became superintendent in 2019 — and both look back fondly on their tenure.
Taylor began her tenure at a school system that had around 3,300 students and a 65% graduation rate. Now, they educate 4,200 students and have a graduation rate of 100%. Over her tenure, she said that SPLOST has also helped them out, moving from a system that was struggling with old buildings in desperate need of repair or replacement to one with incredible facilities, a new middle and high school campus with an urgent care, state of the art labs and classrooms, and a berth of learning opportunities far beyond what the system has ever had before.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the additional opportunities that we are now able to offer our students over the past 15 years,” Taylor said.
Though she’s proud of the past, Taylor is also excited for the future.
“Excellence is a journey, not a destination,” she said, “and I look forward to continuing on this journey as we strive for excellence in all that we do.”
Fraker became superintendent at county schools in June 2019 — not too long before COVID would sweep through the country and shut things down. After the initial shutdown, Fraker and the school system as a whole worked hard to keep doors open and maintain face-to-face instruction, oftentimes in conjunction with online options or in a hybrid, blended way based on the day-to-day and week-to-week situation in each school.
“As a school system, we were committed to keeping our children safe and in school to the greatest extent possible, as we knew that was in their best interest,” Fraker said.
Fraker says that the reason she wanted to helm Gordon County Schools was because it was already a good school system, with great educators and a supportive community. Despite the pandemic, Fraker has strived to continue to improve the school system. Programs like Gateway, an online schooling option, and Play and Learn (PAL), a tuition-based preschool option, have been added under Fraker’s leadership. They have also expanded CTAE pathways, work-based learning, and dual enrollment courses.
She also talked about the redesign of the College and Career Academy, allowing it to focus on local industry needs and learning time for students in specialized fields. On top of that, the system has also completed renovations and enhancements throughout the system, including a new hitting facility and baseball field at Sonoraville High and updating the baseball field, locker room, concession, and restroom facilities at Red Bud Middle.
Fraker has also seen the addition of Superintendent Advisory Councils, one for parents, one for students, and one for teachers. And, on top of everything else, their graduation rates have continued to rise — up to 96%.
Overall, both superintendents are pleased with the direction their school systems have taken — and are excited to see just what they can achieve in the future. Under the careful guidance of Superintendents Taylor and Fraker, there’s no telling what’s next for local schools.