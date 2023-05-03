Local students won big at the Georgia State FFA Convention last weekend.
Several students from Calhoun High School were state champions in Agriscience — Ava Dobash and Gabe Thomason won for Plant Science, Carolyn Dooley won for Animal Science, and Olivia Dodd and West Taylor were first place in Power, Structural, and Technical System.
The system also had three runner-ups and two third place contestants. Bailey Lindsey won second place in Animal Science, Katie Reynolds for Social Systems, and Grady Carter and Lowry Duggin for Plant Science. James Allen and Tyler Forsyth took third for Environmental Systems.
For Gordon County Schools, plenty of students got a chance to participate.
Red Bud Middle School student Seth Carr won the middle school record book competition in Power, Structural, and Technical Systems.
From Sonoraville High School, Makena Blalock was the state winner in Social Systems and netted the Washington Leadership Conference scholarship, Kylie Hurd was runner up for Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency and third place for Animal Systems, Hunter Petty was runner up for Goat Production Entrepreneurship/Placement Proficiency and received his state degree, Rebekah Mcelrath got her state degree, Brodie Matthews got his state degree, and Luke Fox served as Georgia FFA talent.
Students from Gordon Central were also well represented, with several students receiving their state degrees.