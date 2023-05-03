Local students won big at the Georgia State FFA Convention last weekend.

Several students from Calhoun High School were state champions in Agriscience — Ava Dobash and Gabe Thomason won for Plant Science, Carolyn Dooley won for Animal Science, and Olivia Dodd and West Taylor were first place in Power, Structural, and Technical System.

