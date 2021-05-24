In a special broadcast with partner Georgia Public Broadcasting, this evening ArtsBridge Foundation announced the winners of the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards during “Shuler Awards 2021,” a special pre-recorded co-production that aired statewide.
Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards -- also known as the Shuler Awards or The Shulers and named for the Marietta-born star of the stage and screen -- winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools.
Fashioned after Broadway’s Tony Awards, this year’s Shuler Award winners span seven public and private schools from six counties across the Peach State from a pool of 17 nominees from 20 competing schools. The local winners are:
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Kaylan Gaines, Gordon Central High School, for “Little Women”
- Best Performance by a Featured Performer – Catherine Hughes, Gordon Central High School for “Little Women”
Scholarships Awarded
The broadcast also included the names of students chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners presented over $18,000 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each. Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants.
Local scholarship winners are:
- The Kakkasseril Family Fund ($1,000), Ben Bingham, Calhoun High School
- The Orbit Arts Academy Broadway University Scholarship, Ben Bingham, Calhoun High School
The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online at GPB.org.