The College Board recently named 44 local students as Advanced Placement Scholars.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams.
College Board recognizes three levels of achievement based on student performance and AP exams.
Thirteen of the local students attend Gordon County Schools.
Five students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Addison Baker, Isaac Campuzano, Catherine Hughes, Drew Luginbuhl, and Matthew Spence.
Three students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Yadira De Leon-Matute, Kayla Silvers, and Austin Tims.
Five students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with grades of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Aranxa Campos, Nathan Clance, Breanna Manning, Priya Patel, and Ava Perez.
Calhoun High School is also extremely proud of their AP exam pass rate this year with over 57% of students taking an AP exam getting a qualifying score of 3 or higher which is a 4% increase from last school year. Of the 44 scholars being honored, 31 are from Calhoun High School.
Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award: Caroline Alexander, Ada Arwood, Dana Avila Arcos, Jacob Beamer, Kathryn Brook, William Eickman, Mayce Holland, Chloe McFarland, Graycen Nudd, Pramit Patel, Brandon Webb, and Colin Wood.
Six students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award: Luke Driscoll, Nathan Eickman, Olivia Greeson, Lisbeth Gutierrez Barrios, Mariel Nunez, and Reghan West.
Thirteen students qualified for the AP Scholar Award: Eugenio Chapa Galvan, John Cox, Barbara Guillen, Jocelyn Heath, Athens Hudson, Joshua Lee, Anthony Lopez, Samantha Reyes, Alexis Speer, Ally Tallent, Lily Tibbs, Zoe Tibbs, and Jacob Tolson.