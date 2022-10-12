Calhoun City Gordon County Schools BOTH LOGOS

It’s another year of good news for local schools — both Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools have beat the state’s average graduation rate.

The state average for the Class of 2022 is 84.1%, which itself is an increase of 14.4 points since 2021. Both school systems beat that handily: CCS has a graduation rate of 99.7% and GCS has a four-year graduation rate of 96.1%.

