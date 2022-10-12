It’s another year of good news for local schools — both Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools have beat the state’s average graduation rate.
The state average for the Class of 2022 is 84.1%, which itself is an increase of 14.4 points since 2021. Both school systems beat that handily: CCS has a graduation rate of 99.7% and GCS has a four-year graduation rate of 96.1%.
For county schools, that breaks down to 96.3% at Sonoraville and 95.7% at Gordon Central.
Both systems have scored over 95%, a feat that only 41 school districts in the state have managed to attain. This year, both school systems have had graduation rates drop slightly: last year, CCS had a 100% graduation rate, while GCS had a 97% graduation rate.
“Teachers and students who persevered through the challenges of the last several years deserve credit for Georgia’s graduation rate increasing and other recent positive indicators, like Georgia students beating the SAT national average once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I commend Georgia’s educators and the class of 2022, and am confident we will continue to see improvements as we expand opportunities for students and invest in the academic recovery of our state.”
Required by federal law, Georgia calculates graduation rates based upon a four-year cohort method. Calculations are done by totaling the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who formed the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.