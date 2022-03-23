Reflections on the 2021-22 school year were COVID-focused for both school systems as they creep towards the end of the year.
As for Calhoun City Schools, Dr. Michele Taylor, Superintendent, is positive about the 2021-22 school year.
“While we’ve experienced many challenges this year with COVID, it has been a successful school year as we’ve continued to remain open for in-person instruction,” said Dr. Taylor. “We are very appreciative of the support of our parents and community. Our teachers and support staff have been phenomenal to keep the focus on student learning.”
Thankfully, students have also worked diligently to cooperate with safety protocols regarding the pandemic. Dr. Taylor said that she “can’t say enough” about how students and staff have supported those pandemic rules.
CCS students have been supportive and careful despite the negative effects that the pandemic have had on them personally.
“Students have been extremely resilient, but we have recognized the toll that it’s taken on them,” said Dr. Taylor. “Students missed many of the activities and celebrations that they’d grown accustomed.”
The school system has worked to ensure students, despite missing out on activities, would have relief from the emotional toll of the pandemic.
“Calhoun City Schools provided support staff with additional counselors and social workers to assist students with the added stress the pandemic has caused,” Dr. Taylor said. “We will continue to provide additional support for our students and staff.”
Over at Gordon County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fraker is also incredibly positive.
“Over the course of the 2021-22 academic year, as a school system, we continued to face and overcome many barriers to provide in-person instruction for our students in the midst of uncertainty from the evolving pandemic,” she said. “Each day was, and remains to be, a step in the right direction as the pandemic evolves.”
That’s not to say the pandemic hasn’t been hard for GCS students, but that Dr. Fraker is confident that the school system has done everything in its power to help its students.
“We have all seen the impact that times of uncertainty and isolation can have on both students’ and adults’ mental health,” said Dr. Fraker. “Knowing that our students may face challenges with their mental health, we proactively implemented the 7 Mindsets social-emotional learning curriculum in our schools to promote mental well-being.”
Even with students mental health difficulties, students remain resilient at county schools as well.
“We are very proud of our students and the way they have navigated through this pandemic, complying with our recommended best practices for keeping their schools, classrooms, and those they interact with safe and healthy,” Dr. Fraker said.
It’s often hard to know what the right steps are to take, especially during such unprecedented times. But Dr. Fraker is certain that county schools have done the right thing.
“Even if given the chance to change something from this past year, I would not change anything,” she said.
Dr. Fraker is of the mind that the challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic have given GCS the opportunity to grow — and the community, as well.
“While these times were unprecedented and we faced uncertainty, as a school system and community,” said Dr. Fraker, “we worked together to offer the best opportunities for our students and members of our school system.”
Dr. Taylor doesn’t have a particular thing in mind when she thinks about what could’ve been done differently but, like many, she does wish that they’d had more information earlier on.
“We opened the school year with less COVID protocols than when we closed out the 2020-2021 school year, and unfortunately, we had to quickly return to the prior safety measures due to a spike in numbers of student/staff COVID positives,” Dr. Taylor said. “Hindsight, it would have been good to have known just how contagious the new strand of the virus was going to be so that we could have prepared for the surge and how it would affect our youngest learners.”
Dr. Taylor also noted that she was thankful that even though the Omicron variant was more contagious, it produced fewer cases of severe illness.
But while Dr. Taylor does wish she had had more information at the time, she seems positive about how COVID-19 was handled.
“We learned rather quickly that we had to be flexible, resourceful, understanding, and focused,” she said.
Dr. Taylor also cited the support of everyone involved — students, teachers, support staff, nutrition workers, bus drivers, parents, and the community as a whole.
“It definitely ‘takes a village’ when a crisis hits,” she said. “I’m so very proud of our village.”
While mostly focused on her own school district, she also acknowledged the role Gordon County Schools had to play.
“I feel that both of our school districts handled the COVID-19 pandemic well,” said Dr. Taylor.
Dr. Fraker also feels that GCS has done well through the pandemic, coming out on the other side both stronger and more resilient.
“As we have all faced these unprecedented times, I am extremely proud of our team for working together and for the way they responded during this crisis,” Dr. Fraker said.
Specifically, she praised her teachers for doing whatever it takes to keep kids in school.
“Our amazing teachers overcame much adversity to provide something that not all school systems were able to do — maximizing their opportunities, time, and resources to provide safe environments so that they could give students the opportunity to continue with in-person instruction,” Dr. Fraker said.
Keeping kids in school has been a goal of GCS for a long time — recently, its attendance rate has been higher than it was pre-pandemic. Dr. Fraker cites their COVID protocols as helping that.
“To provide additional layers of mitigation to the disease affecting our community, we developed a phase system based upon the amount of spread across our campuses,” she said.
Dr. Fraker went on to talk about how the phase system was used to ensure that as few kids as possible got sick.
“Throughout the academic year, we continuously monitored the spread of the virus in our community and schools and transitioned through the different phases as necessary to continue with in-person instruction while providing a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Fraker. “Based upon the phase of mitigation that was currently identified, schools enacted enhanced cleaning protocols, limiting visitors, field trips and large group assemblies, utilizing bottle-filling stations, and distancing in classrooms.”
The school system also kept up communication with faculty and staff, students, and community members about attendance policies and options for students needing to quarantine or isolate.
CCS has also been on top of its game recently with its top-of-the-line graduation rate, which was 100% at Calhoun High School last year.
“Teachers and support staff have rallied around our students to meet their unique learning needs, engage them in extra-curricular opportunities, encourage them, support them, coach them, mentor them and educate them on the importance of earning their high school diploma,” said Dr. Taylor. “We will continue to provide the needed support to ensure that our students are prepared for college, careers, and/or military opportunities.”
Dr. Taylor also noted that CCS will support students in any way they can, even after graduation, to ensure the success of their current and former students.
“We believe that failure is not an option,” she said.
Another positive thing Dr. Taylor likes to reflect on is the creativity of students, who have found ways to work around pandemic restrictions.
“The creativity of our students and staff has been heartwarming,” said Dr. Taylor. “For instance, when we couldn’t bring our Veterans in for a program on Veteran’s Day like we’ve done in the past, we found creative ways to celebrate them with posters, videos, cards, etc.”
She also noted that students were excited about the return of field trips and other events over the past few months as the school system strives to return to normal in the wake of Omicron.
Dr. Fraker is also excited for a move back to a more-normal school year for the 2022-23 school year.
“We are most excited about the increased educational opportunities and pathways that will be available to our students and the chance for more face-to-face opportunities within our community, allowing for more field trips and welcoming visitors back into our schools,” she said.
But it’s not like the 2021-22 school year has been without times worth looking back on.
“Personally, my favorite opportunities were spent visiting the classrooms of our Gordon County schools — reading to our students, providing support to our teachers, and celebrating each accomplishment, both big and small!” Dr. Fraker said.
Dr. Fraker also discussed opening the Gateway Virtual Learning Academy, allowing for an alternate high school experience, and the Preschool Play and Learn Program for three-year-olds as high points in the year. Her Student Advisory Council also made the list of good things for the past school year.
Overall, both school systems seem positive about the previous school year and optimistic about the one to come. Both school systems thanked the community for their success.
“Calhoun City Schools would like to thank the Gordon County COVID Task Force which includes emergency management personnel, local health care providers, public safety, local government officials, local non-profits, members of our faith-based community, both school districts, and the Department of Public Health,” said Dr. Taylor. “We could not have remained open without their support throughout the pandemic.”
“I am immensely thankful for the Gordon County Schools community, staff, and students for their support and resiliency through this academic year,” Dr. Fraker said. “Together, we persevered despite the challenges presented to us by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud and honored to serve and be part of this great community.”
For more information on Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org. For more information on Calhoun City Schools, visit calhounschools.org.