Both local school boards were recognized this week by the Georgia School Boards Association.
On Friday (Dec. 2) both Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools were honored by the GSBA at their conference in Atlanta and received the 2022 Exemplary School Board recognition.
Designed to highlight best practices in school governance and leadership, GSBA developed state standards for governance that lay the foundation of the tiered awards and recognition program. Exemplary status is the highest level of distinction achievable, requiring school boards to meet a strict set of criteria including demonstrating accreditation compliance, exceeding training requirements, and fostering educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
Both local school systems either met or exceeded criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of being named a 2022 Exemplary Board.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program, visit the GSBA website at gsba.com for awards and recognition or to view the criteria for all tiers of the program.