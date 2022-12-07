Calhoun City Gordon County Schools BOTH LOGOS

Both local school boards were recognized this week by the Georgia School Boards Association.

On Friday (Dec. 2) both Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools were honored by the GSBA at their conference in Atlanta and received the 2022 Exemplary School Board recognition.

