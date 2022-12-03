Local school systems host Georgia College and Career Academy Network regional meeting

From left to right: Leah Newsom, Gordon County Schools College & Career Academy Director; Eric Waters, Charter System Foundation College & Career Development, Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools Superintendent; Matt Barton, State Representative (R-5th District, Calhoun); Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools Superintendent; Ben McCumber, Technical College System of Georgia; and Brandi Hayes, Calhoun City Schools College & Career Academy Director.
From left to right: GCS Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, Rep. Matt Barton, and CCS Superintendent Michele Taylor.
Gordon County and Calhoun City Schools, in partnership with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, co-hosted the Georgia College and Career Academy Network 2022 Northwest College and Career Academy Regional Meeting Tuesday at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
With nearly 100 in attendance, community, district, and state leaders joined to discuss programs and opportunities to enhance the future workforce and overall student achievement.
Leading the discussion of College and Career Academy programs and opportunities and economic development were Ben McCumber, Technical College System of Georgia, and Patrick Ledford, Georgia Department of Education Economic Development. Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President, Kathy Johnson, shared insight into the areas of significant growth in the community and Eric Waters, Charter System Foundation, led the group to discuss innovations in industry and education to benefit workforce development.
CCS Director of College and Career Programs, Brandi Hayes, highlighted programs provided within the Pk-12 district that continue to focus on moving students forward. Calhoun High School junior and CCCA student Emily Nebb shared insight from a student standpoint about the flexible, innovative opportunities helping her prepare for the future workforce.
Gordon County Schools College and Career Academy of Design and Advanced Manufacturing Principal, Leah Newsom, discussed the recent re-branding of the GCS career academy and the expanding opportunities GCS is providing to their students to meet the needs of the growing local workforce.
GCS students Hannah Jones and Tyler McGhee shared their experiences as students currently enrolled in the GCS career academy and provided insight as to how the program is helping to shape their career paths after they graduate.