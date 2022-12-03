Local school systems host Georgia College and Career Academy Network regional meeting

Gordon County and Calhoun City Schools, in partnership with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, co-hosted the Georgia College and Career Academy Network 2022 Northwest College and Career Academy Regional Meeting Tuesday at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

With nearly 100 in attendance, community, district, and state leaders joined to discuss programs and opportunities to enhance the future workforce and overall student achievement.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In