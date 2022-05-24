After some weather-related rescheduling, local graduation ceremonies are tentatively set throughout the week.
Starting Wednesday, both Sonoraville and Gordon Central seniors will graduate in Dalton, sharing the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway.
SHS will begin its commencement at 4:30 p.m., with GCHS beginning in the same venue at 8 p.m.
Both graduations were previously scheduled to take place at each school's football stadium, but bleak weather forecasts for both Wednesday and Thursday forced Gordon County Schools to seek alternate measures. The decision was announced Monday evening.
"These changes are to ensure that as many family members and friends can actively participate in the ceremonies instead of having limited seating and online-only options," the system said in a release.
According to GCS, bus transportation will be offered and provided for both high schools in the event of families being unable to drive to the Dalton venue.
Calhoun High School will hold its 2022 commencement Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m., at Hal Lamb Field in Phil Reeve Stadium, 100 Yellow Jacket St., as Friday's forecast currently calls for a clear, calm evening to end the week.
Finishing off the local ceremonies, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, 397 Academy Drive, will hold its 2022 commencement Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m.