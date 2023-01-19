Lampe wins CCS district spelling bee

Calhoun Elementary student, Ayden Lampe, was named the 2023 Calhoun City Schools District Spelling Bee Champion Thursday.

Calhoun City Schools celebrated the spelling skills of a select number of students by hosting their annual district spelling bee at the Board of Education Central Office. The competition consisted of the top five Calhoun Elementary and Middle School students competing for a chance to move on to the regional level and potentially win a state championship title. On Thursday, Calhoun Middle School's Whit Queen was the runner-up competitor, with Gabrielle Burdge placing third. After fourteen rounds, Ayden Lampe claimed the title after successfully spelling the winning word "pneumonia".

