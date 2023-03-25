Kristi Langham named Gordon County Schools Nurse of the Year

Kristi Langham, nurse at Red Bud Middle School, has been named Gordon County Schools' 2023 Nurse of the Year.

 Contributed

Red Bud Middle School Nurse Kristi Langham has been named the 2023 Gordon County Schools Nurse of the Year.

Nominated by nurses across Gordon County Schools, Langham was recognized for her knowledge, kindness, and the overall impact she has made in the lives of students in Gordon County. One nomination stated, “Kristi has made a tremendous impact in Gordon County Schools. Her knowledge in the medical field is evident as seen in her practice. She is always ready and willing to help in any way she can. She gives her BEST to each student she serves. As a parent to children within the GCS system, I am so thankful she has been my children’s nurse, as I NEVER have to worry if they are in good care.”

