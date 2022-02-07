Kendra Arnold, Counselor at Calhoun High School, announces that Jocelyn Heath, a senior at CHS, has been named 2022 PAGE STAR Student.
Jocelyn, the daughter of Doug Heath and the late Shelly Heath, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT. Miss Heath selected Mrs. Christina Long, former chemistry teacher at Calhoun High School, as her STAR Teacher.
Throughout high school, Jocelyn has maintained a 4.0 GPA, and she is ranked in the top five of her graduating class. Jocelyn is an exceptional student and leader among her peers. Jocelyn is a member of the marching band, serving as a section leader and plume captain. She is actively involved in FCA and co-founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes prayer ministry at CHS.
The Student Teacher Achievement Program is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation. Since its inception in 1958, the STAR program has honored more than 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement.
To obtain the STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 172 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners contend for the honor of being named state PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.