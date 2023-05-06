Jesse Martin named Gordon County Schools Administrator of the Year

Jesse Martin has been named Gordon County Schools Administrator of the Year.

Sonoraville High School Assistant Principal Jesse Martin has been named the 2023 Gordon County Schools Administrator of the Year.

Nominated by administrators across Gordon County Schools, Martin was recognized for his commitment to leadership and service, not only to the students at Sonoraville High, but across the Gordon County Schools community as well.

