Jesse Martin named Gordon County Schools Administrator of the Year

Sonoraville High School Assistant Principal Jesse Martin has been named the 2023 Gordon County Schools Administrator of the Year.
Nominated by administrators across Gordon County Schools, Martin was recognized for his commitment to leadership and service, not only to the students at Sonoraville High, but across the Gordon County Schools community as well.
One nomination stated in part, “He is always willing to answer questions and help wherever he has the opportunity to serve. I am thankful for his guidance, communication, and commitment to building a positive culture not only at Sonoraville High but at all the SHS feeder schools as well. His constant communication and thoughtful leadership helps me to better serve the students, staff and families at the school I serve.”
Martin has spent his entire career in education with Gordon County Schools. He spent 14 years at Sonoraville High School as a math teacher, 1 year at Red Bud Middle School serving as an administrator and is currently serving as an administrator back at Sonoraville High for the third year.
Jesse, who has served the Sonoraville High community for the last 17 years is honored to serve the school that he calls “home”.
“Seeing our community succeed gives me great joy because I have seen it grow from the beginning. I love our students and our staff. We have some of the best students and teachers around. Our teachers work hard day in and day out to provide for our students, and our students make Sonoraville what it is,” shared Mr. Martin. “I love our administrative team. Working with Mrs. Stewart, Mr. Psaila, and Mrs. Pruett brings me great joy because we all have a common goal in mind that we work hard to accomplish: to work hard for our teachers, students, and community every day!”
Mr. Martin was surprised with the announcement on Monday, May 1, by Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, Assistant Superintendent Alice Mashburn and Sonoraville High School Principal Amy Stewart.
“To say that I was shocked is an understatement. It means a lot to win this award because I hold the people in current administration positions in such high regard and to be considered among them is an honor.,” Mr. Martin stated about receiving this award.
Before he retires, Mr. Martin hopes to leave a legacy that will make a positive impact for future generations. “I just want to affect the most change/impact in whatever position I am in. We are only stewards of the positions that we hold, and I just want to leave it better for the next person. I just hope to continue serving the students of Gordon County well,” shared Jesse.
Mr. Martin holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree form Shorter University, a Master of Science in Education, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment from Walden University, a Specialist in Education and Instructional Technology from the University of West Georgia and received his Tier 1 Educational Leadership certification from the University of West Georgia.
Jesse is married to Emmie Martin, a 4th grade teacher at Sonoraville Elementary and together they have a son, Luke.
Martin will be honored by the Gordon County Schools Board of Education during its May Board Meeting.